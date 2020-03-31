Tests are still pending for five other deceased veterans and the status of the latest is unknown, said Morse chief of staff Mike Bloomberg.

There are 233 residents living at the home, which is run by the state of Massachusetts.

Eleven other veterans and five staff members have also tested positive for the virus, according to Morse. Twenty-five additional residents await test results to determine if they have Covid-19

“Total absence of emergency” Mayor Morse told CNN that his office had received anonymous complaints over the weekend about worsening conditions at the facility. When Morse contacted the warden, Bennett Walsh, about the reports, Walsh spoke with “a complete lack of urgency,” said Morse. Walsh told the mayor that there had been a wave of resident deaths and that a number of residents had tested positive for Covid-19. “Like many people, I am shocked and devastated at the same time,” said Morse. “There was a complete breakdown in communications in the soldiers’ house to reach the city and the state.” Walsh has since been placed on paid administrative leave with immediate effect, according to a statement from Dan Tsai, assistant secretary for health and social services in Massachusetts. Walsh did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. Team of experts responding to soldiers’ homes Morse said that after his conversation with Walsh, he immediately contacted Lieutenant-Governor Karyn Polito. Within half an hour, he said he had received a call from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Services. Tsai told CNN that his department had set up a “clinical command team on the spot made up of medical, epidemiological and operational experts responsible for the complete and rapid response to the Covid-19 epidemic”. He said that the States the answer should “underscore the state’s commitment to our veterans and our front line health workers”. the veteran’s first coronavirus death was reported more than two weeks ago. On Monday, 27 veterans died of the virus and a total of 1,166 veterans tested positive, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

